EDC mental health services seeks input on annual update

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division is asking for input on the fiscal year 2022-23 Mental Health Services annual update.

The draft update provides information on current and new MHSA programs and budgets for 2022-23. MHSA components in the update include: Prevention and early intervention; community services and support; workforce education and training; innovation, and capital facilities and technology needs.

Public comment regarding the draft plan may be submitted in writing through 5 p.m., July 12, via email to MHSA@edcgov.us or via mail to: Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division, MHSA Project Team, 768 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 201, Diamond Springs, CA, 95619.

A public hearing will be hosted by the El Dorado County Behavioral Health Commission after the close of the 30-day comment period. This meeting will be noticed on the commission calendar and on the MHSA website.

The MHSA Plan is now posted on El Dorado County’s MHSA website at https://www.edcgov.us/Government/MentalHealth/Pages/MHSA-Annual-Update.aspx . The Health and Human Services Agency will document and consider all substantive feedback received during the 30-day comment period and at the public hearing before submitting the final 2022-23 annual update to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors for approval.