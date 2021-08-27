EDC opening Caldor Fire victim assistance center

El Dorado County officials today announced the scheduled opening an assistance center to provide county and state services, information and resource referrals to individuals, families and businesses impacted by the Caldor Fire. The assistance center opens Friday, Aug. 27.

“In these times of natural disaster it can be overwhelming to know where to turn for help,” said Board of Supervisors Chair John Hidahl. “The (assistance center) is a one-stop location to help our residents start the process of rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.”

The assistance center will be located at Folsom Lake Community College, El Dorado campus, Fitness Center Building at 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville.

It will be in operation on the following dates and times:

• Aug. 27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





• Aug. 30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Aug. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 1: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sept. 2: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 3: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Representatives from the county assessor, recorder-clerk, library, treasurer-tax collector, planning and building and elections departments will be on hand to answer questions. Other county offices will have fliers and other materials. Representatives from the state are expected the week of Aug. 30.

Representatives from state agencies such as the Office of Emergency Services, Department of Insurance, Department of Motor Vehicles and others are expected to be present.

Operational hours for the weeks following Sept. 3 will be provided at a later date.