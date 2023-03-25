EDC property owners who suffered weather damage may receive tax relief
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Property owners who have suffered damages due to the recent rain and snow storms may be eligible for tax relief.
“The recent spate of winter storms have caused significant damage and in some cases devastating losses,” El Dorado County Assessor Jon DeVille said in a news release. “I want to remind property owners that you may be eligible for property tax relief that could save you money on your taxes as you move forward.”
By filing a claim for Misfortune & Calamity relief within one year of the incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage or destroyed entirely may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid and lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt.
Claim forms for Misfortune & Calamity relief can be accessed by calling the El Dorado County Assessor’s Office at 530-621-5719 or online at Assessor – El Dorado County.
Also, Deville encourages residents to use the county’s general information phone number of 530-621-5895 or online at the Office of Emergency Services to get information about other services offered during the recent slate of heavy storm weather.
