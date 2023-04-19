EDC Supervisor Laine to host VHR forum Wednesday in Meyers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine is hosting a vacation home rental forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School located at 1095 E. San Bernardino Avenue in Meyers.

The purpose of the forum is to present to the public the VHR program update presentation and to receive questions and comments in an information gathering exercise, said a press release from the county.

“This forum will allow for interested parties to hear the presentation that will be made to the Board of Supervisors on May 2,” Laine said in the release. “We welcome your questions, comments, concerns and experiences related to the vacation home rental ordinance.”

The current ordinance has been in effect since September 2021. On May 2, supervisors will receive and file a presentation on a VHR program update and provide direction to staff regarding potential program adjustments or amendments.