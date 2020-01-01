EDCSO investigating Christmas Eve attack on Meyers man; Reward offered

Alan Gregory

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An attack on Christmas Eve in Christmas Valley left a Meyers man in the hospital.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 11 p.m. on Saint Nick Way and found Alan Gregory was assaulted by an unknown person while sitting in his vehicle in his driveway.

The assailant was described as a white man, six feet tall, 200 pounds with grey hair and a grey beard.

The case is still being investigated and a motive has not yet been determined.

For Christmas Valley residents concerned about safety, EDCSO Public Information Officer Sergeant Anthony Prencipe said, “[Be] aware of your surroundings and the people around you. If you feel that you are in danger or something is suspicious, get away from it and call 911.”

The victim was transported to Barton Hospital then transferred to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

According to a gofundme page set up by Gregory’s son, Griffin, on Dec. 30, Alan Gregory suffered trauma to his head, face, arms and hands and is recovering in the ICU.

Griffin Gregory is looking for information that could help find the perpetrator. He told the Tribune he is offering a $2,500 reward for information leads to an arrest.

To donate, visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/5h3yj-alans-road-to-recovery.