Edgewood becomes Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary member

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe has been appointed as a certified member of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary for its commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Our priority has always been and will be to preserve the beautiful Tahoe landscape that Edgewood resides on,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne in a press release. “Our team works hard to continually minimize our environmental footprint and ensure the surrounding area is kept pristine and untouched.”

The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program is an education program helping organizations and businesses protect the environment through a “plan-do-check-act” approach. The luxury lodge implemented several resort policies to ensure certification with Audubon.

Some practices include realigning Edgewood Creek to promote circulation of local fish populations, using locally sourced materials, and donating partially used soaps and bottled amenities to Clean the World, an organization distributing cleaning supplies to impoverished communities.

Beginning in May 2021, Edgewood introduced more sustainability initiatives, going beyond the requirements set by the ACSP. Disposable plastic water bottles, bags, and utensils have been replaced by reusable options across the entire resort. Its efforts also went outside the resort walls, where more than 130 trees were planted to restore the land to a more natural state.

Additional efforts include:

Implementation of high-tech water filling stations in communal areas.

Hosting and participating in Clean Up the Lake, a 72-mile underwater clean-up on Friday, May 14 with the Tahoe-based nonprofit that is focused on scuba dive clean-ups, beach and community clean-ups and waste reduction strategies.

Use of Tayst Coffee biodegradable coffee pods in Edgewood Lodge rooms, a more sustainable option for coffee that will save 60,000 cups per year.

Installation of infrared sensor thermostats in all guest rooms will offer guests direct digital control of the programmable thermostat to provide comfort and reduce guest room HVAC energy costs. This thermostat delivers 25-40% guest room savings.

For more information, visit https://edgewoodtahoe.com .