Edgewood Resort Lake Tahoe Sponsors Bread & Broth Monday

On Monday, Nov. 3, Edgewood Resort Lake Tahoe sponsored Bread & Broth Monday at St. Theresa Grace Hall.

Provided

With the groceries prices remaining high and the SNAP benefit crisis, Bread & Broth has seen a noticeable increase in the number of dinner guests attending its Monday Meal. In July, August, and September, the Monday Meal averaged 124 dinner guests but on November 3rd, attendance rose to 157. Bread & Broth anticipates that the upward trend will continue as more community members attending need assistance.

Bread & Broth’s meals are made possible not only through the generosity of donors and grants but also through sponsors participating in Bread & Borths Adopt A Day of Nourishment program. On Monday, November 3rd, Edgewood Resort Lake Tahoe generously donated $350, helping to cover the expenses for food, utilities, and supplies needed to serve 157 individuals who came to St. Theresa Grace Hall to enjoy a hot, full-course meal.

The Edgewood Resort sponsorship team included Cristine Holtzinger, Executive Assistant; Abraham Rubio, Executive Director of Food and Beverage, Abraham’s wife, Gabriela Rubio; Paula Scadi, Wedding Events Manager; and Tiffany Zabaglo, Catering Manager. As representatives of a world-renowned resort, the Adopt A Day crew members brought their commitment to excellent customer service to the evening’s dinner guests.

For the evening meal, the B&B cooks prepared a hearty menu featuring roasted chicken, potatoes, honey glazed dill carrots, garlic bread, and a lovely garden salad which was served with smiling faces and warm words by the Edgewood Resort crew. Arriving at 3:00 p.m., the Edgewood crew assisted the Bread & Broth volunteers with preparing utensils and packing the bags of fresh fruit and vegetables given out to the dinner guests. After serving from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the AAD team helped with takedown and cleanup, completing their sponsorship duties.

“The AAD sponsorship team, on behalf of Edgewood Tahoe Resort, could not have been more delighted and honored to serve the guests attending St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth dinner on this day,” shared Cristine. Bread & Broth very much appreciates the support of Edgewood Resort and their fun loving and helpful Adopt A Day sponsor crew.

For additional information about making donations, volunteering, or learning more about Bread & Broth’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.