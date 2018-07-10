Edgewood Tahoe announces nonprofit partners for American Century Championship celebrity golf

Following a fallout between Soroptimist International South Lake Tahoe and Edgewood Tahoe, the golf course has picked several local nonprofits to partner with during the upcoming celebrity golf tournament.

Earlier this year Edgewood and Soroptimist ended their charitable partnership for the American Century Championship, the Tribune previously reported. For 28 years Soroptimist volunteers ran the charity concession tents at the golf tournament in exchange for a 55-percent split of the profits. Edgewood provided the food.

The fallout stemmed from Edgewood's desire to have more oversight on the funds sent to Soroptimist, and the club objecting to what it viewed as unnecessary involvement in overseeing funds its volunteers earned. The two could not come to an agreement and the partnership was ended.

This year Edgewood will partner with Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation, Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation, and Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Club during the upcoming celebrity golf tournament.

Each charity will be donating 400 volunteer hours at Edgewood's four main concession tents.

"Historically, Edgewood has donated over $55,000 from specific concession tents. We are committed to continue our philanthropic approach this year and have developed a theme and strong partnerships to support our objective," Corinna Osborne, Edgewood Tahoe general manager, said in a press release. "We decided that our emphasis of charitable giving would be education. Being able to make an impact in a student's future has a profound effect in our community and we are excited to work with these distinguished groups on their initiatives to support education."

Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation is planning to put its portion toward the college's newest initiative, the Lake Tahoe College Promise, according to Edgewood. The promise provides free education to all first-time, full-time California residents. LTCC hopes to expand the program to all Tahoe Basin students in the future.

Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enrichment programs and support to the Lake Tahoe Unified School District through grants. Requests from the school district teachers often far exceed available funds. Foundation President Michelle Ramirez said the opportunity the golf tournament presents will directly increase opportunities for area students.

Tahoe-Douglas Rotary provides college and vocational scholarships for South Shore students as well as youth leadership programs and international student exchanges. The club will use the funds this calendar year to support education in South Shore.

Earlier this year Edgewood donated 316 rounds of golf for school fundraising tournaments.

Whittell and South Tahoe High Schools booster clubs conducted a joint event at the course and raised approximately $21,000 each over the two-day tournament.

Edgewood also will host the Boys & Girls Club tournament, which raises approximately $45,000 to $55,000 for the club.