Edgewood Tahoe announces partnership with MasterCraft

Edgewood Tahoe Resort in summer.

Provided/Brian Walker/Brian Walker Photography/Via Edgewood

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe , in partnership with MasterCraft , will carry an exclusive fleet of select boats this summer offering premium performance, comfort and customizable waves to make for the best days on the water, the Stateline resort recently announced.

In conjunction with the MasterCraft partnership, the resort will be offering two lodging promotions.

Whether guests are looking for an afternoon filled with maximum chill or seeking the ultimate thrill, MasterCraft delivers. The Mastercraft X24 Wakesurf boat and MasterCraft NXT24 are conveniently located at the Edgewood Tahoe Pier for resort guests’ exclusive use, along with Crest Pontoon boats.

“We are excited to offer MasterCraft boats for guests looking to amplify their experience with us in the summer months,” said Corinna Osborne, Edgewood general manager. “Edgewood Tahoe is the perfect destination for summer vacation lovers with plenty of activities to offer for a variety of guests.”

Edgewood Tahoe will also be offering two lodging promotions featuring MasterCraft:

MasterCraft Chill to Thrill

From chill to thrill and everything in between. This exclusive offer allows guests to experience a Lake Tahoe summer day in style with a privately captained charter on MasterCraft’s premiere surf boat – the X24, and an Edgewood-style picnic for your day on the water, complete with a bottle of premium bubbles. Offer is valid for a minimum two-night stay between June 1 to Sept. 30. Must be prepaid in full, nonrefundable, and only available to book by phone — a seven-day advance purchase is required. Picnic offers four servings. Blackout dates do apply. Additional taxes and fees will apply. Not available to groups. May not be combined with any other offer or promotion. All rights reserved.

MasterCraft Lunch on the Lake

From the lakeside to the lake center – MasterCraft delivers an epic boating experience on Lake Tahoe. This exclusive offer invites guests to privately explore the lake on a Crest Pontoon boat, enjoy an Edgewood-curated lunch for six with specialty boat beverages, and receive complimentary MasterCraft beach towels. Offer is valid for a minimum two-night stay between June 1 to Sept. 30. Must be prepaid in full, nonrefundable, and only available to book by phone —a seven-day advance purchase is required. Picnic offers six servings. Blackout dates do apply. Additional taxes and fees will apply. Not available to groups. May not be combined with any other offer or promotion.

For more information, visit http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com/lodge-packages .

In addition to the MasterCraft partnership, Edgewood Tahoe is offering additional summer activities for guests like professionally-guided, clear-bottom kayak tours, star tours with Tahoe’s summer constellations, short-game golf clinics, lakefront disc golf sessions and more.

To learn more, visit http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com .