Edgewood Tahoe named 4-star hotel, spa in Forbes Star Awards

Edgewood Tahoe Resort in winter.

Provided/Brian Walker/Brian Walker Photography/Via Edgewood

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe Resort , a premier luxury resort located on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, has received the prestigious Forbes Four-Star recognition for both the resort and the spa for the third year in a row, officials announced Wednesday. This rating is reserved for the best of the best in hospitality and recognizes Edgewood Tahoe’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of the guest experience.

“Retaining Edgewood Tahoe’s recognition as a Forbes Four-Star Resort and Forbes Four-Star Spa is a tremendous honor for our team members,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have gone above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience for our guests. We are extremely proud to receive this recognition again and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Edgewood Tahoe Resort maintained its star status for both the resort property and luxury spa for the illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences,” said President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide Amanda Frasier. “The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.”

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

To learn more about Edgewood Tahoe Resort, visit http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com .