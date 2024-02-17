Edgewood Tahoe Resort named Four-Star Hotel and Spa in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2024 Star Award

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe Resort has received the prestigious Forbes Four-Star recognition for both the resort and the spa for the fourth year in a row. This rating is reserved for only the best of the best in hospitality and recognizes Edgewood Tahoe’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of the guest experience.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort is Lake Tahoe’s only lakefront golf resort. This one-of-a-kind boutique property is where luxury reaches new heights every day. Be it gourmet dining, a soothing day at the spa, legendary golf, easy access to Tahoe’s fabled outdoor activities, or simply sitting back and basking in the wonder of it all, the experiences at Edgewood Tahoe are unequaled and the memories everlasting.

“Retaining Edgewood Tahoe’s recognition as a Forbes Four-Star Resort and Forbes Four-Star Spa for the fourth consecutive year is a profound honor for our team members,” said Corinna Osborne, General Manager at Edgewood Tahoe. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have put forth the time and effort to provide a curated experience for our guests. We are extremely grateful to receive this recognition again and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Edgewood Tahoe is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“This year’s Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience.”

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here . To learn more about Edgewood Tahoe Resort, visit http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com .