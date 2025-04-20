Edgewood Tahoe Resort promotes Siobhan Fajayan to General Manager

STATELINE, Nev — Edgewood Tahoe Resort announced the promotion of Siobhan Fajayan to the role of General Manager, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the resort and her continued commitment to excellence in the luxury hospitality industry. Fajayan has been an integral part of the Edgewood Tahoe leadership team for over six years, most recently serving as the Executive Director of Sales and Marketing.

With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Fajayan has played a significant role in elevating Edgewood Tahoe’s reputation as a premier luxury destination. Under her leadership, the resort has seen substantial growth in revenue and recognition as a top-tier resort in Lake Tahoe. Her ability to integrate digital marketing and sales, while also fostering collaboration and empowerment within the team, has been essential in driving the resort’s measurable growth and deepening its connection with guests.

“We are thrilled to promote Siobhan to General Manager, where she will continue to shape the future of Edgewood Tahoe,” said Corinna Osborne, Chief Operating Officer of Edgewood Tahoe. “Her creativity, strategic vision, and operational expertise have been transformative for the resort, and we are confident that her leadership will continue to elevate the guest experience.”

Fajayan’s accomplishments at Edgewood Tahoe have extended beyond her professional responsibilities. She is also a respected educator at the University of Nevada, Reno, mentoring the next generation of hospitality professionals while guiding Edgewood Tahoe to its current standing as a leader in luxury hospitality. Fajayan’s promotion reflects her invaluable contributions to the resort, her dedication to excellence, and her visionary leadership.

“Siobhan’s leadership has cultivated an environment where every team member feels valued and motivated to contribute their best,” Osborne continued. “Her strategic approach will continue to drive our growth and cohesion, and we are excited to see what’s ahead under her direction.”

As General Manager, Fajayan will continue to guide Edgewood Tahoe with her trademark vision, passion, and commitment to excellence. Her leadership will undoubtedly strengthen the resort’s reputation as an industry leader, further enhancing the experience for both guests and team members.

For more information, please visit Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s website .