Edgewood Tahoe Resort to start clubhouse renovations, awarded Michelin Key

Edgewood Tahoe Resort in summer.

Provided/Brian Walker/Brian Walker Photography/Via Edgewood

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe Resort announced upcoming renovations to its clubhouse and Edgewood Restaurant. In partnership with Plant Construction Company, LP and Collaborative Design Studio , the project will be commencing on October 19, 2024, with a planned public reopening in June 2025.

The remodeling project will not only elevate the overall aesthetic of the clubhouse, but will also enhance the fine dining experience currently offered at Edgewood Restaurant. The transformation will welcome a new and refined dining concept, with announcements coming soon from the property.

“Edgewood Tahoe is committed to continually enhancing our facilities and services to exceed guest expectations,” said Corinna Osborne, Chief Operating Officer of Edgewood Tahoe Resort. “This renovation reflects our dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and memorable experiences in a setting of extraordinary natural beauty.”

The remodel will also include the interior of the existing entry, restaurant, bar, north and south ballrooms, kitchen, and lower-level restrooms, among other shared spaces.

Plant Construction Company, LP has been selected to lead the construction efforts. “We are thrilled to bring our expertise to this project, and contribute to the legacy of Edgewood Tahoe,” said Dave Jeffrey, Director of Marketing for Plant Construction.

The project design is led by Collaborative Design Studio, a local architecture firm known for innovative and sustainable architectural aesthetics.

“Our design is focused on enhancing the functional aspects of the clubhouse, while preserving the unique feel that Edgewood Tahoe is known for,” commented Peter Grove, AIA, NCARB Principal and Managing Partner of Collaborative Design Studio. “The recent updates to the Brooks’ Bar & Deck main dining area and bar, lounge, pro shop and conference facilities are cohesive with this approach, complementing and highlighting the architectural structure of the existing property.”

During the renovation period, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is dedicated to ensuring that the comfort, convenience, and experience of guests remain paramount. The newly renovated Brooks’ Bar & Deck and Pro Shop will be open during the construction, offering seasonal gastro pub fare.

While Edgewood Restaurant will be closed during the construction, the team has carefully planned for all resort operations to continue with minimal disruption. Alternative amenities have been arranged meticulously to maintain the exceptional Edgewood experience guests have come to expect.

Additionally, the Edgewood Tahoe guest services team will be available to assist with any needs and to provide personalized recommendations for enjoying the resort and it’s beautiful surroundings to the fullest.

Edgewood also recently announced they were added as a one key hotel on the MICHELIN Guide , making it the first hotel in Nevada to receive a MICHELIN key.

For more information, please visit Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s website .