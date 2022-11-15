Edgewood Tahoe unveils new luxury Villa Suites

Reservations are available for the new Villas at Edgewood Tahoe.

Provided/Edgewood Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites along the lake’s South Shore.

The two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units are located adjacent to the main lodge and fronting the eighth and ninth fairways.

“The Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe have been a long-time dream of the property, and we couldn’t be more excited to debut the first half of our 10 new villas,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne in a news release. “Here at Edgewood, we are passionate about creating unforgettable experiences, and we look forward to welcoming family gatherings, wedding parties, groups of friends, and multi-generation memory-making vacations at the Villa Suites — all set against one of the most stunning scenic backdrops that Lake Tahoe has to offer.”

Each villa has been meticulously designed, located and oriented to maximize the views of the forest and lake while maintaining guest privacy, the release said.

Designed by Collaborative Design Studio with interiors by TRH Interior Design , Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe range from 1,875 to 2,938-square-feet and blend contemporary modern elegance with a refined, yet undeniable alpine warmth, featuring a palette of warm woods, beautiful exposed wood trusses, natural stones, clean lines and expansive glass facades. Boasting a residential-style feel, each unit comes equipped with en-suite bathrooms, individual kitchens or kitchenettes, private patios, firepits, and individual outdoor spas.

The new Villas at Edgewood capture expansive views of Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Edgewood Tahoe

Guests can enjoy champagne as a welcome gift, locally inspired snacks and beverages, a sunrise pastry basket delivered the morning after arrival, and a charming s’mores kit to last the duration of the stay, complementing the unique in-suite marshmallow roasters.

Guests will also have access to car service and complimentary valet parking, personal concierge services, high speed wi-fi, and twice daily maid service.

The inside of the new Villas at Edgewood.

Provided/Edgewood Tahoe

Nightly rates for the villas start at $3,500 for the two-bedroom, $4,500 for the three-bedroom, and $10,000 for the five-bedroom.

For more information, visit https://edgewoodtahoe.com/ or call 888-881-8659.