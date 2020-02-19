Edgewood wins Forbes Travel Guide Star Award

The Lodge at Edgewood.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Forbes Travel Guide presented The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa Edgewood with Forbes Guide Four-Star hotel and spa awards.

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa Edgewood will be showcased with all of the Star Award winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

“It is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team at Edgewood Tahoe that the resort has received this highly coveted industry accolade,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne in a press release. “From our curated menu of gemstone spa treatments incorporating native crystals and quartz, to our experiential snowga, that allows guests to inhale the crisp, mountain air while relaxing body and mind on a peaceful, snowy beachfront–Edgewood Tahoe is able to deliver a truly immersive experience thanks to the energy and devotion of our team and incredible partners.”

“It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide in a press release.

To view the full Star Ratings for 2020, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.