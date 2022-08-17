EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public Safety Alert” post circulating on Facebook warning of a dangerous person in the South Lake Tahoe area and clarified that neither they, nor the neighboring agencies, are searching for that individual.

“This is another post that was created to cause panic,” the office said. “Please be careful when sharing stories like this. Unless it came from official sources there is a good chance it is not real.”