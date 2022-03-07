EDSO warns of phone scam where ‘deputies’ ask for money

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where callers are claiming to be deputies asking for money.

EDSO said its dispatch center received a couple of calls recently from people who claim to be deputies within the department.

The scammers convince their victims that they have a warrant and need to pay $3,000 to avoid arrest.

“This scam is convincing, because they are using caller ID spoofing to make it appear the call came from a real law enforcement agency and they are using names of real deputies,” said a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement will never call people and ask for money for any reason.





People receiving calls they think are scams should hang up and call that organization back directly at a number you know to be correct and confirm.

The office said, “Never give money or personal information to someone who calls you.”