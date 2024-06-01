Effective tools for addressing trauma 

Trauma affects individuals of all ages and from all backgrounds. It can stem from all types of experiences, such as accidents, abuse, natural disasters, and even the stress of everyday life.

Left unaddressed, trauma can significantly impact mental, emotional and physical well-being, leading to conditions like anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and even medical conditions like pain disorders.

Effective trauma management involves recognizing triggers—sights, sounds, smells, or thoughts that remind you of the traumatic event in some way—, cultivating coping mechanisms, and seeking support from both professionals and one’s social network. Some effective ways to self-address stress and trauma include:

Mindfulness: Simple practices like mindful breathing, body scans, and grounding techniques like progressive relaxation can foster resilience and emotional regulation, enabling individuals to navigate trauma triggers with greater ease.

Artistic Expression: Creative outlets such as writing, drawing, or music can provide avenues for processing and expressing traumatic experiences. Artistic expression offers a non-verbal means of communication, allowing individuals to explore complex emotions and gain insight into their inner landscape.

Exercise: Regular physical activity not only enhances physical health but also yields great mental benefits. Exercise promotes the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters known for their mood-boosting properties, and offers a natural outlet for stress and tension, thereby reducing the impact of trauma-related symptoms.

Community: A strong support network can significantly aid in trauma recovery. Connecting with understanding friends, family members, or support groups provides validation, empathy, and a sense of belonging, buffering against feelings of isolation and alienation often associated with trauma.

While self-guided tools can be effective for everyday stress management, significant traumas are often best addressed with a mental health professional. There are many effective therapeutic approaches, one of which is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

EMDR is an evidence-based psychotherapy technique performed by a trained professional, such as a psychiatrist or licensed clinical social worker. It alleviates distress associated with traumatic memories by engaging bilateral stimulation, which typically involves the therapist guiding the client’s eye movements from side to side while focusing on the traumatic memory. It is believed to mimic the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep, during which the brain processes and consolidates information.

Through bilateral stimulation, EMDR may facilitate the brain’s natural ability to process and integrate traumatic memories, thereby reducing their emotional charge.

EMDR is effective in lowering the level of distress associated with traumatic memories and distressing thoughts. It is effective in addressing flashbacks, night terrors, and startled responses. EMDR may also be effective in pain management, and can help when physical pain is persistent, or “stuck,” despite treatment. EMDR can be used for reducing urges or addictive behaviors related to eating, drinking, smoking, drug use, or forms of self-harm. EMDR has been shown to be effective with performance enhancement, such as lower anxiety when public speaking or increasing focus during an athletic endeavor.

Depending on your level of trauma, support is available. Stress may be decreased with self-guided techniques, and formal therapy from trained professionals is available when dealing with significant trauma.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Marike Seemann, LCSW is a licensed EMDR therapist. She provides EMDR for patients of all ages at Barton Psychiatry and Mental Health in South Lake Tahoe. For a list of area resources and crisis lines, or to learn more, visit BartonHealth.org/MentalHealth.