Effort underway to recall Washoe Tribe chairman

Calling out a failure to recognize fentanyl deaths among Washoe Tribal members, members are circulating a petition to recall Chairman Serrell Smokey.

Organizer and Tribal Elder Sharon Tiger James said the group requires 150 signatures to recall the chairman before January.

Because the petitions have to be signed in person, petitioners only have about a third of the Tribe they can gather signatures from.

Two-thirds of the tribe’s roughly 1,200 members live off Washoe Tribal Lands.

“One of the big reasons I signed was he didn’t issue an emergency over the fentanyl deaths,” Ann James Big Goose said.

Big Goose said there have been seven deaths, including two sets of fathers and daughters related to the drug.

“He’s doing nothing,” she said. “There is no program to help with fentanyl as far as drug goes. It’s heart breaking. I really don’t have the words.”

Smokey denied that the recall petition was being properly conducted.

“This is a small group of people who have continuously pursued to try and have me removed for years,” the Chairman told The Record-Courier. “They continue to make up new rumors every year.”

Smokey said that the chairman doesn’t have the authority to declare an emergency.

“That is in the hands of the Washoe Tribal Council,” he said. “Unfortunately, our government system does not give any executive authority to the chairman. An emergency declaration was discussed a couple months ago, and a Tribal Council member was tasked with bringing forth a resolution, so that may happen soon.”

Alpine County Sheriff Tom Minder declared a fentanyl overdose emergency that was upheld Oct. 3 by Alpine County supervisors.

Minder reported a 63-percent surge in fatal overdoses over the past 14 months, primarily affecting the Hung-A-Lel-Ti Community.

“These incidents, including several near-fatal overdoses, have overwhelmed local emergency services, public health resources, and law enforcement,” according to the county

Smokey said the Woodfords Community has a resolution to start a campaign against drugs, alcohol, and sexual abuse that was passed in 2022.

“Another barrier is that the Chairman does not have any authority to take specific actions within any of the communities, only the Community Councils can take action as per their written Articles of Association,” he said, citing the Washoe Tribal Constitution and Article VII, Sec. 1 of the Bylaws.