Eight Northern Nevada businesses could be cited under coronavirus rules
Eight Northern Nevada businesses could be cited by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to follow coronavirus protocols, officials announced Monday.
During follow up visits, Nevada OSHA officials found that 88%t of the 73 businesses visited are now in compliance with required health and safety measures to slow community spread of the coronavirus.
A total of 147 follow up visits have been conducted. Officials opened a formal investigation at locations where ongoing noncompliance was observed. As a result, eight citations are being considered in Northern Nevada and one in southern Nevada. A list of businesses issued citations will be provided by the division as the investigations are formally closed.
Division of Industrial Relations officials also conducted 46 initial observations on Monday with a focus on aquatic facilities, restaurants and gyms. Overall compliance for July 13 was 87% statewide, 90% in southern Nevada, and 85% in northern Nevada. Findings of these initial visits include:
Gyms, 18 observations: 83% compliance
Restaurants, 12 observations: 92% compliance
Casino/hotel pools, 5 observations: 100% compliance
Other pools, 4 observations: 75% compliance
Water park, 1 observation: 100% compliance
Automobile sales/service, 1 observation: not in compliance
Other establishments, 5 observations: 100% compliance
Since the initial observations began, 1,797 businesses have been surveyed with a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 80%, 86% compliance in northern Nevada and 74% compliance in southern Nevada. Cumulative statewide compliance over the period has moved between a low of 77% and high of 85%.
In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA continues respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices.
Nearly 1,300 complaints have been received since mid-March. The majority of these complaints have been resolved through an employer inquiry and response process. In instances where the inquiry process does not provide a satisfactory response or resolution of the complaint, an investigation is opened. A notice of citation and penalty is issued to the business if a violation is found as a result of the investigation.
Since mid-March, Nevada OSHA has issued 98 citations resulting from investigations into COVID-19 related workplace safety complaints received by their offices. Of those, 44 citations have been issued to businesses located in Reno with an average penalty amount of $4,390. Fifty-four citations have been issued to businesses located in Las Vegas with an average penalty amount of $5,880.
