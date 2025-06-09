Eight tips to ease allergy symptoms in the warmer months

Pine pollen, fresh grass, and mold allergies can bring a range of uncomfortable symptoms, including a runny nose, watery eyes, and an itchy throat. To avoid disrupting daily life, try these tips to remove common allergens, feel better, and enjoy yourself in the warmer months ahead.

Get outside. Plan outside activities in the afternoon when you can. Pollen counts tend to peak in the morning, but tree and grass pollens may be highest in the evening. Sport a wide-brimmed hat and wraparound sunglasses to shield your hair and eyes from pollen and UV rays. When you get home, change your outfit.

Grow for color. Vibrant, bright-colored flowers that rely on insects for pollination are less likely to trigger allergies. Be sure to take gloves and shoes off before heading inside.

Be ready for fires. From barbecues to fireworks to campfires, exposure to smoke can cause irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat. Take steps to avoid it by keeping your distance and sitting upwind whenever possible. Move spots if the wind starts blowing smoke your way.

Dive in. The chlorine in pools can irritate skin and sensitive airways, causing allergy-like symptoms. Swim in Lake Tahoe or in one of the area’s many freshwater alpine lakes. Avoid over-chlorinated pools and rinse off after taking a dip.

Dress the part. Wear a pollen mask, gloves, and long pants when raking pine needles or cutting grass. Keep grass cut short throughout the summer to produce less pollen and avoid tall, itchy blades.

Be mindful during spring cleaning. As you clear out the winter clothes and extra clutter, be sure to remove any dust or mold that is left behind. Avoid scented candles and fragrant air fresheners.

Decorate with care. Pollen and mold particles can hitch a ride into your home on fresh greenery, flowers, and pinecones. If you must have a fresh bouquet or decoration, take time to rinse them off before bringing them inside.

Head into the mountains. Outdoor recreation at higher elevations and colder temperatures may reduce inflammation and ease allergy symptoms. Go out early in the morning or try to hike above the tree line. When the thermometer is below 48 degrees, it’s prime time to exercise and avoid allergens.

Dr. Alex Manteghi provides surgical and non-surgical solutions for ear, nose, and throat issues in children and adults at Barton Health. Call 530.543.5815 to learn more about services at Barton Ear, Nose, & Throat. And join Dr. Manteghi for his June webinar, “The Nose Knows: Rhinitis & Sinusitis Demystified,” on Thursday, June 12 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Details can be found at BartonHealth.org/Lecture.