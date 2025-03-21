El Dicho Cafe mixes tradition with innovation in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dicho Cafe opened its doors in 2023, bringing a unique mix of specialty coffee, fresh pastries, and Mexican-inspired snacks to the South Lake Tahoe community.

For owner Perla Bautista, a South Lake Tahoe native, opening a café had been a lifelong dream. With no prior experience in the coffee industry, she took the leap, learning as she went and developing a menu based on customer feedback.

“I had wanted to open a coffee shop since I was a little girl,” she said. “I finally decided to make it happen.”

Owner Perla Bautista with one of her employees. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Located near Heavenly Ski Resort, El Dicho Cafe blends a traditional café with a snack bar, offering both classic coffee drinks and Mexican street snacks.

“We’re not a Mexican restaurant, but we have a lot of snacks that remind people of home,” Bautista said.

Some of the shop’s most popular items include breakfast burritos, bagels, fresh-squeezed juices, and homemade pastries. Bautista enjoys testing new recipes, sometimes offering limited-time items before adding them to the permanent menu.

Since opening, El Dicho Cafe has built a loyal customer base, with a mix of locals, tourists, and regulars who stop by daily. Visitors from San Diego, Miami, Reno, and Truckee often discover the café while exploring the area.

Bautista credits her background working in restaurants, hairdressing, and daycare for her strong focus on customer service.

“You have to have good customer service and a great product,” she said. “That’s what keeps people coming back.”

Born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, Bautista has always been deeply connected to the community. While raising her two sons, she was actively involved in local schools and sports programs, often attending games and supporting local families.

At El Dicho Cafe, she continues to give back—whether it’s through providing a welcoming space for locals or offering food to students in need.

“I’m not going to become poor by helping a kid,” she said. “If I can do something good, I will.”

While El Dicho Cafe has faced seasonal challenges, particularly during slow winters, Bautista remains committed to adapting, growing, and keeping the menu fresh.

Her future plans include remodeling the current location to add more seating and, eventually, opening a second café.

“For now, I’m just focused on making this place as great as it can be,” she said.

For those looking for a unique coffee experience in South Lake Tahoe, Bautista encourages them to stop by and experience El Dicho Cafe for themselves.

“I put my heart into this place,” she said. “I just want people to come in and enjoy it.”

El Dicho Cafe is located in South Lake Tahoe, near Heavenly Ski Resort. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates on new menu items and seasonal offerings.