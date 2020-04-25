El Dorado closes road in Tahoe Sierra neighborhood

Delays are expected this week on Lake Tahoe roads.

Provided

El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation is temporarily closing Barbara Avenue from Lodi Avenue to Sierra Boulevard as part of work on the South Tahoe Greenway Shared Use Trail Phase 1B and 2 project.

The closure will begin on Monday, April 27 and last through Thursday, Oct. 15.

A section of Barbara Ave., between Sierra Blvd., and Martin Ave., will also be impacted by construction activity.

Access for local residents and visitors, as well as emergency personnel and law enforcement will be via Fountain Ave., and Sierra Blvd.

There will be signage installed to notify of the closures.

For questions regarding the construction, contact the county’s Tahoe engineering main line at 530-573-7900.