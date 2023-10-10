El Dorado Community Foundation announces incoming Director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado Community Foundation is pleased to announce Amy Pooley as the selection for the incoming Executive Director for the El Dorado Community Foundation.

Currently serving as the Executive Director for CASA El Dorado, she will join the Foundation with a proven track record of championing community needs, developing relationships, and making positive impacts in our region.

“Amy’s leadership over these past two years has been essential to our flourishing organization. CASA El Dorado is stronger than ever, and we are grateful for her service here. We are excited to see what she continues to do at the El Dorado Community Foundation,” noted CASA El Dorado Board President, Steven Schwarzbach.

Pooley succeeds Bill Roby, who after 17 years of dedicated service to the Foundation, announced his retirement earlier this year.

“A past employee of the Foundation, Amy has also served as the coordinator for the Women’s Fund El Dorado, and as the current director of CASA El Dorado. I am well acquainted with Amy’s abilities and work ethic,” shared Roby. “It is with full knowledge of her capacity and talent that makes this transition positive for the Foundation, our donors, our nonprofits, and for our community.”

Pooley’s vision for the Foundation includes elevating philanthropy, supporting nonprofits, and helping to ensure a vibrant future for El Dorado County.

“El Dorado County is my home – I grew up here and chose to raise my children here,” said Pooley. “I am passionate about ensuring our continued greatness for the future. My drive behind every professional career choice and every volunteer service hour is my dedication to serving this passion. I look forward to elevating our community through philanthropy, community leadership, and compassion.”

“The Foundation Board of Directors joins me in praising our selection of Amy Pooley as our next executive director,” noted El Dorado Community Foundation Board President, Katy Peek. “Amy has already proven herself as a strong leader, an inspiring individual and we are confident that the Foundation’s future is in good hands.”

Pooley will officially assume the role as Director of the El Dorado Community Foundation in January 2024.

Founded in 1991, the El Dorado Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that brings together people who care with causes that matter. For more information on the foundation or ways to support the community visit their website at eldoradocf.org.