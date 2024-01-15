El Dorado Community Foundation Board names new leadership
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of January 1, 2024, El Dorado Community Foundation’s Board of Directors is under new leadership.
In addition to the Foundation’s new Executive Director, Amy Pooley, the new slate of Board officers is as follows: Allan Priest is the new Board President, Paul Zappettini is the new Board Vice President, Pam Maxwell is the new Treasurer, and Wendy David is the new Secretary. They will each serve 2 years in these officer roles and make up the Executive Committee of the Foundation alongside Past President Katy Peek.
“We are excited to begin this new chapter of leadership at the El Dorado Community Foundation and encourage you to get to know the Foundation’s leadership,” EDCF said in a press release.
Learn more by visiting http://www.eldoradocf.org/board-leadership.
