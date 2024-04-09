El Dorado Community Foundation consolidated grant Cycle now open

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado Community Foundation has opened its 2024 consolidated grant cycle.

Nonprofit organizations are welcome to apply to multiple grants so long as:

1) the nonprofit is in good standing with the IRS, SOS, and DOJ (AG)

2) the organization qualifies for the grant cycles. Please read all requirements carefully!

3) The nonprofits directly serve El Dorado County Residents (please read specifics with each grant being offered)

All Grant Cycles will close on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Endow ED Sapling Grants

The 2024 Endow El Dorado SAPLING Grant Application is an EDCF competitive grant process. This grant is open to all nonprofits serving the residents and communities of El Dorado County who are saplings… organizations with an annual gross revenue under $175,000. Sapling organizations will be able to apply for up to $5,000 for capacity building and project/program ideas. This grant is supplemented by funds from the Pay It Forward Project, the Hernandez Family Fund, and Joan Barsotti Memorial Fund. Apply at: https://smr.to/p87196

Friends of Seniors Grants

Friends of Seniors, a fund of the El Dorado Community Foundation, will be awarding a total of up to $15,000 in grants to El Dorado County nonprofits that support the wellness, life enrichment, dignity, and independence of Seniors (60+) residing on the WESTERN slope of El Dorado County. Apply at: https://smr.to/p90126

GIVE Tahoe Grants

The 2024 GIVE Tahoe Grant Application Process supports nonprofits who work for and within the South Lake Tahoe Area. The GIVE Tahoe Grant is open to all nonprofits, agencies and schools serving the residents and communities of South Lake Tahoe. Proposals of up to $5,000 will be considered. This grant does not have a specific focus allowing the opportunity to respond to our most important needs. Apply at: https://smr.to/p90125

Veterans TOT Grants

The Veterans grant program is funded by El Dorado County to support operations, programs, or property improvements/repairs that support the veteran community at large. Grants are available in amounts up to $10,000. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. May 16, 2024, funding will be provided September 2024. Applications are reviewed and grants awarded by the County of El Dorado Veterans’ Affairs Commission. This is an annual grant! Apply at: https://smr.to/p90127

For any questions about any of these grants, please email Kathy Haven at kathy@eldoradocf.org .