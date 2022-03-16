El Dorado Community Foundation director Roby honored

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bill Roby, executive director of the El Dorado Community Foundation, has been awarded the 2022 Normadene Carpenter Award, presented by Arts and Culture El Dorado.

The annual honor recognizes special achievement and extraordinary contributions to the community and proceeds from the event support the programs and services of Arts and Culture El Dorado.

“I am deeply moved and honored to have been chosen for this year’s Carpenter Award,” Roby said in a news release. “Arts and culture have always been intertwined for me. We celebrate the excellence of the creation when it soars above us on musical notes, the spoken word, and the richness of our cultural history. This is one of our most treasured defining factors, which is why I believe in and support the mission of Arts and Culture El Dorado.”

Katy Peek, who was instrumental in founding the community foundation and has served El Dorado County for over 50 years, has been named Honorary Chair of the 2022 Carpenter Award.

“I am extremely proud to serve as Honorary Chair for this important event,” Peek said. “For the last 15 years, Bill has served tirelessly as a catalyst for many good works on behalf of the El Dorado County community.”

The reception and award program will be held at David Girard Vineyards from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

Source: Arts and Culture El Dorado