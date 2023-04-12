El Dorado Community Foundation Grant Cycles Now Open

El Dorado Community Foundation grants are now open through mid-May.

Provided / El Dorado Community Foundation

Three grant cycles are now open at the El Dorado Community Foundation. Nonprofit organizations are welcome to apply to multiple grants so long as:

1) The nonprofit is in good standing with the IRS, SOS, and DOJ (AG).

2) The nonprofit qualifies for the grant cycles (please read grant guidelines carefully.)

3) The nonprofit directly serves El Dorado County residents in the specific areas that some of the individual grants require.

All three grant cycles will close on Thursday, May 18, 2023!

Friends of Seniors Grants

Friends of Seniors, a fund of the El Dorado Community Foundation, will be awarding a total of up to $15,000 in grants to El Dorado County nonprofits that support the wellness, life enrichment, dignity, and independence of Seniors (60+) residing on the Western Slope of El Dorado County. If your organization received grant funding from Friends of Seniors in 2022, you are not eligible to apply again until 2024. Visit https://smr.to/p82489 to apply!

GIVE Tahoe Grants

GIVE Tahoe supports nonprofits who work for and within the South Lake Tahoe Area. The GIVE Tahoe Grant is open to all nonprofits, agencies and schools serving the residents and communities of South Lake Tahoe. Proposals of up to $5,000 will be considered. This grant does not have a specific focus allowing the opportunity to respond to South Lake Tahoe’s most important needs. Visit https://smr.to/p82488 to apply!

Veterans TOT Grants

The Veterans grant program is funded by El Dorado County to support operations, programs, or property improvements/repairs that support the veteran community at large. Grants are available in amounts up to $10,000. Applications are reviewed and grants awarded by the County of El Dorado Veterans’ Affairs Commission. Visit https://smr.to/p87195 to apply!

All applications are due by 11:59pm Thursday, May 18, 2023. Grant recipients will be notified in June.

For any questions about any of these grants, please email Kathy Haven at kathy@eldoradocf.org . Thank you all for the great work you do within El Dorado County!