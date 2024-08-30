El Dorado Community Foundation opens its fall consolidated grant cycle

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On August 30, nonprofit organizations and public school programs are welcome to apply to the following grants so long as:

1) The nonprofit is in good standing with the IRS, SOS, and DOJ (AG).

2) The nonprofit or school qualifies for the grant cycles (please read grant guidelines carefully.)

3) The nonprofit or school directly serves El Dorado County residents in the specific areas that some of the individual grants require.

All grant cycles will open on Friday, August 30, 2024 and closing dates vary a bit (see below.)

El Dorado Hills Area Foundation

The 2025 El Dorado Hills Area Foundation Grant Application is open to all nonprofits and agencies providing services or programs that include El Dorado Hills. Proposals of up to $10,000 will be accepted. The grant does not have a specific focus, rather, the intention is on inspiring ideas or programs that respond to unmet community needs. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on September 26, 2024. Recipients will be announced, and funds awarded in January 2025.

FEET Fund Grant for LTUSD Schools

At F.E.E.T. Fund, our primary goal is to fulfill equitable educational trips by providing funds for any socioeconomically disadvantaged student in any 4-5 grade level overnight field trip through a Lake Tahoe Unified School District school. We believe that overnight, standards based field trips are an essential aspect in a child’s development and experience in becoming a well-rounded, contributing citizen. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on November 1, 2024.

Locher Agricultural Grants

Welcome to the 2024 Locher Agricultural Grant Application for El Dorado County. This grant is made possible by the estate of Carl and Kathy Locher who were passionate about agriculture and sharing this passion with children. The grant is available to all 4-H and FFA programs that serve El Dorado County. Grants of up to $4,500 will be accepted. Grant recipients will be notified, and grant funding is available in early December. Applications are due by 11:59pm on September 26, 2024.

Pay it Forward Project School Grant

The Pay It Forward Project partners with local school service clubs and organizations that work to build a better community with community service projects and environmental projects that build for a better community. The Pay it Forward Project is dedicated to improving our communities by encouraging everyone to volunteer a minimum of two hours per month to build stronger communities. The Pay It Forward Project Grant Application is a youth empowerment grant for student clubs or organizations from any of the El Dorado County High Schools (CA), South Tahoe Middle School (CA), Douglas County High Schools (NV), and Carson City High Schools (NV) who are planning a community service project that gives back to the community. This grant centers on giving back to the community, respecting our fellow man, and continually looking ahead on how to make the world a better place for everyone in it.

The Pay It Forward Project Grant applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on September 26, 2024.

On August 30, visit http://www.eldoradocf.org/grants-catalog to apply.

If you would like some tips on grant writing for EDCF, please check out our new 20-minute presentation for all. This presentation is also found on our website at: https://eldoradocf.org/grants-catalog/

For any questions about any of these grants, please email Kathy Haven at kathy@eldoradocf.org .