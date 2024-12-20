El Dorado Community Foundation presents the Scholarship Giving Circle

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – Join the EDCF Scholarship Giving Circle TODAY! El Dorado Community Foundation is excited to announce a giving circle where anyone can contribute. All funds collected will go towards scholarships for graduating seniors who are pursuing higher education at each of the following EDC high schools (and you can choose which high school scholarship your funds are designated for): El Dorado High School, Golden Sierra High School, Ponderosa High School, Oak Ridge High School, South Tahoe High School and Union Mine High School.

You can become a member of this new giving circle for $40 or more, and 100% of your donation will go towards a new scholarship at the EDC high school of your choosing. Just visit eldoradocf.org/edcf-scholarship-giving-circle or scan the QR code below to join this giving circle any time until Feb. 1, 2025. Your membership will allow you to vote on how the funds are allocated for the scholarships (minimum scholarship amount will be $1000). We will collect memberships through Feb. 1, and then allocate all the dollars back to scholarships for the designated schools; a great way to be part of a scholarship to help students pursue their educational dreams.

Join today and become a part of something bigger than yourself!

If you want more information or have any questions, please email Kathy Haven, EDCF Director of Grants, Programs, and Community Impact at kathy@eldoradocf.org !