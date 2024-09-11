El Dorado Community Foundation to host veterans T.O.T. grant writing workshop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County Nonprofits serving veterans are invited to attend one of two grant writing workshops coming this fall! Wednesday, September 25 from 1-3 p.m. at CoWork Tahoe, 3079 Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe and Tuesday, October 8 from 1-3 p.m. at El Dorado Community Foundation, 312 Main Street, Suite 201 in Placerville.
These free workshops will teach you about nonprofit compliance and how to complete the El Dorado Community Foundation’s Veterans T.O.T. grant application before it opens again next spring.
Sign up for one of these two grant writing workshops at: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/7a94395d-05b6-4de0-8cc8-2d8aa8473c76
El Dorado Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening our community both now and for future generations. Since 1991, they have helped generous community members make the most of their charitable giving. To learn more about the Foundation, its mission, its donors and its community leadership, please visit their website at http://www.eldoradocf.org.
