El Dorado Community Foundation to host volunteer fair

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – To combat diminishing volunteerism, the El Dorado Community Foundation is hosting multiple volunteer fairs in the county.

“El Dorado County is an amazing place to live, and one of the most admirable qualities of this community is our eagerness to come together in times of crisis. In recent years, through the pandemic and Caldor Fire, we have witnessed the power of our community spirit. Our community steps up when things get tough, it is just what we do,” an El Dorado Community Foundation press release said.

El Dorado Community Foundation’s mission to strengthen our community now and for future generations includes supporting our many nonprofit and community-based organizations with support. A significant and pressing need for many of our organizations is the need for volunteers.

With increasing demands on individuals’ time and resources, volunteers are diminishing. Many nonprofit and service organizations are facing a crisis scrambling for volunteers. Without volunteers, these community-based organizations and the critical services they provide for our community’s most vulnerable populations, are at risk of disappearing. Many of these organizations have little to no paid staff to run their programs, instead relying on dedicated volunteers who care about ensuring those services are met.

It has been said that to volunteer is to cast your vote for the kind of society you want to see. When you give just a few hours of your time each month for a cause you believe in, that society can become a reality.

So how can you help? Join the El Dorado Community Foundation this August for one of two (or both) El Dorado County Nonprofit Volunteer Fairs. These free community building events take place on August 15th at South Tahoe High Student Union and on August 29 in the Placerville Cinema lower parking lot. Both events run from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your appetites and enjoy local taco trucks (Sombrero’s in Tahoe and Valenz Tacos in Placerville), sign up to win door prizes, and visit the tables of local community-based organizations to learn more about what they do & what kinds of volunteer opportunities they have available.

These events were made possible through a generous partnership between the El Dorado Community Foundation, the Pay it Forward Project and the Latrobe Fund.