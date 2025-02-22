El Dorado Community Foundation welcomes new board members

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado Community Foundation welcomed three new members to our Board of Directors. Lynnee Boyes, Gordon Helm, and Catherine Dickson Schwarzbach join Allan Priest, Paul Zappettini, Pam Maxwell, Margie Kovarik-Maxhimer, Katy Peek, Shelbi Bennett, Jana Ellerman, and Brian Veerkamp to round out our 2025 Board of Directors roster.

Lynnee has been an El Dorado County resident for 35 years and has served on Boards and committees of many local nonprofits over the years as well as spending several years as the Program Officer for the El Dorado Community Foundation.

Gordon is an El Dorado County native who founded Helm Technical Services, recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as one of the area’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies, a Top 25 Employer in El Dorado County, and a Top 25 Staffing Agency. Gordon believes in giving back to his community and serves on multiple community Boards and committees.

Dickson has lived in El Dorado County since 1979. She was a teacher in the El Dorado County school system until transitioning to co-direct a school improvement program within the Governor’s Office. Dickson has extensive grant writing experience and has been very involved with Women’s Fund El Dorado as the chair and a founding member of the Education and Multi-Year Grants Committee.

The Foundation would also like to thank three amazing Board Members that termed off at the end of 2024 for their dedication and service to our community. Wendy David, Ed Manansala, & Dan Staszak were all extremely valuable voices on our Board of Directors over the last several years, and their presence will be missed.

The El Dorado Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening our community both now and for future generations. That mission is driven by the impact of our grant making, and we are proud to announce that funds held at the Foundation granted $3.1 million in 2024 to support existing and emerging needs within the community. Over 95% of this grant funding is made possible by our many donors and fund holders at the Foundation, who serve as the true drivers of grant making impact throughout El Dorado County.