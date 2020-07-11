El Dorado County adds 15 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 7 from Tahoe region

The coronavirus was found Friday in 15 more El Dorado County residents, including seven from the Lake Tahoe region. Despite the rise in cases, all three residents who were in intensive care were downgraded but still remain hospitalized.

With seven more cases, the Tahoe region has had 149 out the county’s 307 total cases. There were six recoveries and the active case count is at 143, the highest point since the first case on March 20.

Four of the 15 new cases are kids 17 and under, nine are in the 18-49 age group, one is 50-64 years old and one is 65 or older. The county conducted 88 tests Friday and administered 13,844 overall.

No virus-related deaths have been reported.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting two new cases in Douglas County. One is a man in his 20s who was exposed at work and the other is a woman in her 60s with no connection to a previous case. Neither resident lives at the lake.

Douglas has 30 active cases and has had 84 overall. No deaths have been reported.

The Quad-County region, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, has 125 active cases.

Washoe County had more recoveries (65) than new cases (48) Friday, but added two more deaths. The county has lost 91 residents due to complications with COVID-19, including 12 in the last seven days.

Incline Village has 12 active cases and has had 48 overall.