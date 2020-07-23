El Dorado County adds 22 new COVID-19 cases, 10 from Tahoe region
El Dorado County officials reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 10 more from the Lake Tahoe region.
The Tahoe area has had nearly half, 233, of the county’s total 486 cases.
The new cases are split between male and female. Five are kids 10 and under, 11 are in the 18-49 age group and six are in the 50-64 category, according to a press release.
There remains just one death in the county, a Tahoe man in his 60s last Saturday succumbed to the virus.
Two residents remain hospitalized in intensive care.
There were also 13 recoveries leaving the active case count at 216.
California as of July 22 has had 413,576 cases with 7,870 deaths.
Three Douglas County residents have received positive tests, including a man in his 20s who was exposed at work.The other cases are a man in his 70s and an adult woman in her teens. Neither had connections to a previous case.
Douglas has had 112 cases overall and 31 are active. Four of the active cases are in Zephyr Cove and three are in Stateline where there have been a combined 16 cases.
The county has had no virus-related deaths.
Washoe County reported Wednesday 90 new cases with 57 recoveries bringing the active count to 1,111. No deaths were reported and toal remained at 105.
Incline Village has 13 active cases out of 57 overall.
In Nevada, there have been 38,657 cases and 704 deaths.
