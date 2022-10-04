El Dorado County adopts 2022-23 budget

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27 approved the 2022-23 budget of $952.3 million in governmental fund appropriations.

“This budget continues the board’s fiscally conservative approach by balancing the needs to be prepared for a recession, while also investing in much-needed compensation increases and security enhancements for our employees as well as critical services to our community and our partner organizations,” stated Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton.

The adopted budget meets all federal and state requirements and all board-approved budget policies. It fully funds the General Fund contingency ($6.75 million plus an additional $10 million) and General Reserve ($11 million).

The adopted budget funds most departments’ needs that were deferred in the recommended budget and includes total General Fund designations, reserves and contingency equal to 23.35% of total General Fund appropriations. This is an improvement from 2007-08, when the county had just 10.18% of adjusted General Fund appropriations set aside in advance of the 2008 recession that resulted in significant service reductions and staff layoffs.

Additional highlights of the adopted budget include:

$250,000 for security enhancements around government buildings

$4.2 million to repair road damage caused by the Caldor Fire

$8 million in additional discretionary revenue for road maintenance and improvements

$225,821 for the creation of a vegetation clearance program along roadways and county-owned property

$550,000 for the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience

$5.8 million to support essential equipment needs for our local fire districts and support the emergency medical services system.

Books on 2021-22 closed Sept. 2. State law requires approval of the adopted budget no later than Oct. 2.