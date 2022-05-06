El Dorado County affordable housing workshop on Tuesday
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County residents have a chance to give their input on developing affordable housing policies Tuesday, May 10 at the Board of Supervisors chambers.
The Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will co-host the informational workshop, where residents can expect to provide their input on policy concerning developing affordable housing in the county. The conversation will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Part of the discussion will be geared toward policies other jurisdictions have implemented to address housing goals, highlighting policies that could be beneficial to the county and exploring the idea of an inclusionary housing policy.
The policies are meant to encourage the development of low-and moderate-income households.
Written comments can be sent to the clerk of the board at edc.cob@edcgov.us.
The live stream for the event can be found at eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
