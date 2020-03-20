El Dorado County announces 1st case of COVID-19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County health officials said Friday that a resident is confirmed to have coronavirus (COVID-19), but was exposed in Central California and has not returned to the area.

The county stated in a press release that the case is a woman who traveled to a Central California County where exposure is believed to have occurred. She was visiting sick family members and has not yet returned to El Dorado County. County officials did not know the woman’s age.

The release stated that the woman is fully recovered from mild symptoms and has remained in the Central Valley and that health officials are monitoring the case.

“Given the rapidly increasing number of confirmed cases in our region and across California, we have expected and prepared for the inevitability of a confirmed case in an El Dorado County resident,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams, in the release. “We are, of course, grateful the individual did not return to El Dorado County while she was still sick, but we are prepared for a reported in-County case.”

El Dorado County said it is working closely with the state health department and local healthcare partners to identify any additional cases of COVID-19 and continues to implement public health strategies, provide public education and collaborate with local and state partners to mitigate the impact of the virus.

“It’s safe to say that more residents will test positive, even in light of the shelter in place directive I issued and the statewide directive issued by Governor Newsom,” Williams said. “But it’s important to remember that most people who become sick with coronavirus will recover on their own.”

The release went on to say that symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Members of the general public should take simple precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, including hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds and maintaining physical distances from others of at least six feet.

El Dorado County Public Health provides updated information about COVID-19 on its website. The website also has prevention tips and helpful resources. To access the EDC COVID-19 web page, visit here.

For information about CDPH directives, visit here.