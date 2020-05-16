El Dorado County announces 2 new virus cases in Lake Tahoe region

Two new cases of COVID-19 were found in the Lake Tahoe region of El Dorado County on Friday.

The countywide, confirmed coronavirus case count is now 64. With one new recovery the number of known, active cases is now 12.

The Lake Tahoe region has been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic with 22 residents having tested positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills is close behind with 19 confirmed cases.

The county reported 179 additional tests Friday afternoon. About 3,903 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

Six cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area. The greater Placerville area has had five confirmed cases of the virus.

South county, north county and Pollock Pines/Shingle Springs/Rescue areas of the county have a total of four and two confirmed cases respectively. Both the north county and Dimond Springs/El Dorado areas have three confirmed cases.

Women make up 33 of the 64 cases in the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 49. Over half of the confirmed cases — 52% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 39% are aged 50-64. Six cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk.

There are 74,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 3,108 deaths, according to data updated Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.