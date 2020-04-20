El Dorado County announces 2 new virus cases in Lake Tahoe region

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region of El Dorado County was recently trending downward with residents contracting the coronavirus, but health officials announced two new positive cases on Monday.

A man and woman, each between 18 and 49 years old, are the two new patients in the Tahoe region.

The county has had 38 total cases and 31 have recovered. There were no new recoveries reported and also no deaths.

The Lake Tahoe area, South and West shores, has had 13 virus cases. El Dorado Hills has had the most in the county with 14.

In California, 30,978 residents have tested positive and 1,208 have died from virus-related illness.

With the two new cases, the median age of all cases lowered from 49 to 47.

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center announced two new cases Sunday and have had 61 cases in Carson City, Douglas, Story and Lyon counties with 15 recoveries.

The two new cases are a man and woman from Lyon County.

Douglas has had 15 cases, 10 are active.

Washoe County officials on Monday reported 25 new cases and also 15 recoveries. There have also been 18 deaths related to the virus.

Overall, Washoe has had 662 cases and 478 remain active.