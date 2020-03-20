El Dorado County announces 2nd case of COVID-19; has 50 tests pending

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two El Dorado County residents have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The county made the first announcement Friday morning and now has a second positive test in the afternoon.

County health officials said the second case is a man “not in the high risk category of 65 years old and above” that had traveled to Washington where he is believed to have been exposed.

The county also said testing took place in Placer County and the man had no underlying health issues.

“His symptoms were mild, he self-isolated when he became symptomatic as health officials have been suggesting, and he has fully recovered,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams in a press release.

The first case is a woman who traveled from the area to Central California where officials say she likely contracted the virus.

The county also said that the resident did not return to the area, she recovered in the central valley where she has stayed.

The county did not know the age of the woman.

County health officials said as of noon Friday, the department had received notification of COVID-19 test results for 68 residents with all but two being negative.

Results are pending for at least 50 more tests that have been performed by healthcare providers at various facilities across the county over the last week, states the release.

“Since the state loosened testing requirements, and commercial laboratories started accepting COVID-19 tests, there has been a significant increase in testing completed by local healthcare providers,” Williams said.

With the extremely high demand and the large number of tests being requested across California, laboratories are finding that it’s taking longer (typically 5-7 days) to process tests for COVID-19 and provide the results of those tests, states the release.

“While testing is available, it’s still limited,” said Dr. Williams, “We want to ensure that those who really need the test are getting it. Not everyone who has respiratory symptoms needs to be tested for COVID-19. If you’re sick with a fever and respiratory systems, you may simply have the flu. Even if you have COVID-19, if you’re experiencing relatively mild symptoms, you often won’t need to be tested and can just stay home and practice self-isolation until you’re well.”

Per CDC guidance, those who should be tested for COVID-19 are those who have known exposure to someone with confirmed COVID-19 and higher risk people, such as the elderly and those with immune compromised systems, with fever and respiratory symptoms, and/or those with severe illness who have ruled out flu.