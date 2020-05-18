El Dorado County announces 3 new coronavirus cases in Tahoe region

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Three Lake Tahoe area men have contracted the coronavirus, El Dorado County health officials announced Monday.

Officials announced two cases in the Tahoe region on Friday and now have five new cases in the last few days.

There have been 67 total residents who have had the virus and 15 remain active after the count was down to four about a week ago. There have been no virus-related deaths reported.

Lake Tahoe has had 25 cases, most in the county, with El Dorado Hills next with 19.

Of the new cases Monday, two are in the 18 to 49 age group and one is 65-plus years old.

The county also administered 505 additional tests Monday and have tested 4,341 residents.

Just four Douglas County residents remain active with the virus. The county has had 25 cases overall and no deaths.

Testing continues for asymptomatic residents with 1,798 tests being administered with just one coming up positive. There are still about 100 tests pending.

Incline Village had another resident test positive recently after going several days without a new case. Incline has had 20 overall cases.

Washoe County health officials are reporting more recoveries than active cases. There have been 1,266 cases and just 546 remain active.

There have been 48 virus-related deaths, including one Monday.