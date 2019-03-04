El Dorado County announces deadlines for March 26 special election

An El Dorado County official recently reminded voters about a special election coming at the end of the month.

The March 26 special election is to fill a vacancy in California state Senate District 1 left by Ted Gaines' election to California Board of Equalization. Six candidates are running for the seat.

District 1 includes all of or parts of El Dorado, Nevada, Alpine, Lassen, Modoc, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties.

"All registered voters are eligible to participate in this county-wide election," El Dorado County's Registrar of Voters Bill O'Neill said in a press release.

Residents who are registered, or would like to register, can now register and receive a vote by mail ballot at the Recorder-Clerk's office at 3368 Lake Tahoe Blvd., #108 in South Lake Tahoe and at the Elections Office at 2850 Fairlane Court in Placerville.

Mail ballots were sent Feb. 25.

March 11 is the last day to register to vote online for the special election. Residents may register through the California Secretary of State's website at egistertovote.ca.gov/.

Additionally, residents may register in-person at the county elections office from March 12 -26 via the conditional voter registration process, according to the county.

The last day to request a mail ballot is March 19, which can be done by contacting the county elections department at 530-621-7480.

Registered voters may cast their ballot at their polling place indicated on their voter information card or at the elections office in Placerville or the Recorder's office in South Lake Tahoe.

O'Neill recommended residents unsure about their voter registration process to contact the El Dorado County Elections Department at 530-621-7480 or head to voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.