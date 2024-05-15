El Dorado County approves Meeks Bay Fire annexation

MEEKS BAY, Calif. – A major hurdle was overcome on Tuesday in the annexation of the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District into the North Tahoe Fire Protection District (NTFPD).

During the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 14, the supervisors approved a resolution to dissolve Meeks Bay Fire Protection District and annex it into NTFPD.

While this process has been in the works for more than a decade, major progress was made in Fall 2022 when the application for the process was filed. In October 2023, a working group including two Meeks Bay Board Members, two North Tahoe Board members, the Fire Chief for both districts and county administrative staff began meeting to discuss the property tax allocation and the districts’ additional requests.

In January 2024, the El Dorado County supervisors approved a package that would provide a lump sum of Transient Occupancy Tax funding and equalization of the tax increment across the district with the understanding that NTFPD will continue operating a station in Meeks Bay. The Meeks Bay special taxes and special assessments would continue at their current rates.

Both fire districts approved that package, however, they asked that the special taxes and special assessments be equalized, as well.

“It was really important to the board and one of the reasons they had asked for the equalization of the annual tax increment is because they want to see consistency across the entire district,” said Sue Hennike, Assistant CAO. “So, they weren’t comfortable with the Meeks Bay part of their district paying more annually on their property tax bill than the rest of the district.”

“It is their option to voluntarily reduce their revenue in that way,” she added.

There were several findings the El Dorado County Supervisors needed to make in order to approve the annexation including that the county is not losing money, it’s just giving up a portion of future growth (which they calculate would be about $8,000-12,000 annually), the county won’t increase taxes to make up the difference and the county will not be touching the portion of property tax that goes to schools.

Ed Miller, who is the President of the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District Board, has been instrumental in making this annexation process happen and has been holding off on retirement until the process has been completed.

“This is for the good of the people,” said Miller at the Supervisor’s meeting.

The board unanimously approved the annexation.

The contract still needs to be approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.