El Dorado County Assessor’s seat goes to Jon DeVille

Family, friends, coworkers and supporters were joyous at Jon DeVille’s election party after the first batch of votes was released.

The countless hours DeVille put into campaigning for the El Dorado County Assessor’s race had paid off and everyone in the upstairs dining room at Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant in Cameron Park was cheering for him.

“It’s humbling,” DeVille told the Mountain Democrat. “You decide to run for office and you don’t know exactly how much support you’re going to get in the community and it’s been amazing to see the level of support I’ve received.”

DeVille defeated his opponent Daniel Tuning with 64% of the vote.

“To be the next assessor that is responsible for determining the values of all the property in the county is something that is a significant responsibility and a responsibility that I believe I am up to the task to do a very good job,” DeVille said.

Four of the happiest people in the room were his wife, mother and his two sons who both jumped with joy.

DeVille gained his experience working in the finance departments of Fortune 100 companies Sony and Oracle. Once back in El Dorado County, where he grew up watching firsthand as his father Tony Sr. led Jackson, Rescue, Lake Forest elementary schools and Marina Village Middle School as principal, he said he considered running to be the county assessor in 2010 but decided it wasn’t the right time. In the next decade he garnered more leadership experience in the Auditor-Controller’s Office and then the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as chief fiscal officer.

“Being in a leadership role where you have to work collaboratively with many different departments within the county has been key in my growth as a manager and leader,” DeVille said.

He noted he is looking forward to meeting and working with the Assessor’s Office staff. He will take over for Karl Weiland at the beginning of 2023. Weiland is retiring from the assessor’s role after three terms.

“Karl Weiland is somebody who I have a tremendous amount of respect for,” DeVille said. “He has done a great job for El Dorado County and is most importantly known to have character.”

Tuning didn’t respond to a request for comment.