El Dorado County Behavior Health to host open house in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Behavioral Health in South Lake Tahoe, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, is inviting the community to meet the staff and learn about programs and resources during a special community Open House event.

The Open House will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the county offices, located at 1900 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. The event will include special guest speakers, informational tables and resources, and light refreshments.

“Everyone is invited to the Open House,” said Deputy Director of El Dorado County Behavioral Health Chris Kernes. “We’re inviting the general community, agency partners, community nonprofits and others who have an interest in mental health and wellness. This will be a great opportunity to meet someone new, learn about local resources and raise general awareness about behavioral health in our community.”

According to Kernes, Mental Health Awareness Month is an important time to promote mental wellness for all.

“Studies show that nearly one in five people experiences mental illness and reports needing mental health support at some point in their lives, but many don’t seek help because of perceived stigma or fear,” Kernes said. “One of our goals is to encourage people to learn more about mental health and substance use disorders, to reduce the social stigma by normalizing the conversation around seeking help. Seeking help when you need it is actually one of the most loving and healthiest things you can do for yourself.”

For more information about the event, or for general information about behavioral health services in South Lake Tahoe, call 530-573-7970. For crisis services, call 530-544-2219. More information can be found online at http://www.edcgov.us/mentalhealth .