El Dorado County Board of Education has vacancy for area including South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County Board of Education Member Richard Fischer will be stepping down from his role, after representing Area 5 for more than a decade. The El Dorado County Board of Education is now accepting applications to fill this vacancy by appointment.

Area 5 encompasses portions of Camino, Indian Diggings, El Dorado Union High, Lake Tahoe Unified, Pioneer, Pollock Pines, and Silver Fork School Districts, as well as Lake Tahoe Community College.

The term of the provisional appointment runs through December 13, 2024. The appointed incumbent would be eligible to run for election in the November 2024 Election.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and reside within the boundaries of Trustee Area 5, which can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/EDCOETrusteeBoundaries . All interested parties are encouraged to review the qualifications and submit a Candidate Information Sheet, available on our website at http://www.edcoe.org or by contacting Makayla Evans at meevans@edcoe.org .

Completed Candidate Information Sheets may be emailed to meevans@edcoe.org or mailed to: Superintendent’s Office, EDCOE, 6767 Green Valley Road, Placerville, CA 95667. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Candidate Introduction Forum to learn more about the El Dorado County Office of Education and the roles and responsibilities of a County Board Member. This optional Forum will be held during the Regular Meeting of the County Board of Education at 12:30 p.m. on April 2, 2024 at EDCOE, Room B-2.

Interviews will be conducted at a Special Meeting in April. Applicants will be notified of the date and time of their interview. For additional information, please contact the office of the El Dorado County Superintendent of Schools by calling 530-295-2235.