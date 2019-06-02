El Dorado County cannabis committee considering draft ordinances

This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows blankets of frost known as trichomes on a budding marijuana flower at an artisanal cannabis farm SLOgrown Genetics, the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana.

El Dorado County’s cannabis committee will meet to discuss drafts of cannabis ordinances for commercial cannabis manufacturing, nurseries and test laboratories.

The ad hoc cannabis committee will meet from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Monday, June 3, in supervisors chambers at 330 Fair Lane in Placerville. The meeting is open to the public but will not be audio or videotaped.

Supervisors Sue Novasel and John Hidahl serve on the committee, which was created in November 2017 to explore options for handling commercial licenses and possible ballot measures related to taxing cannabis.

In November 2018, the county put forward five ballot questions related to indoor and outdoor commercial cannabis uses for adult recreational and medicinal use.

All five questions were overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Per the ballot measures, the county has six months from the effective day of the ordinance, which was Dec. 4, 2018, to develop programs that provide the discretionary permitting process and other administrative procedures.

This timeline may be extended to account for unforeseen circumstances, changes in state or federal law or lack of sufficient funding.