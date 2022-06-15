El Dorado County CAO Ashton to step down next year

Don Ashton

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton notified the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors June 14 of his intention to step down and resign from his position in March 2023. He suggested the board begin recruitment for the position this month to provide ample time to select the next CAO.

“El Dorado County has been very fortunate to have Don at the helm for the last six and a half years, securing a healthy budget that puts us in a good position as we approach uncertain fiscal times, and navigating the county through unprecedented times related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Caldor Fire,” said Board Chair Lori Parlin.

“And in true fashion regarding his forward and big-picture thinking, Don has graciously provided the board with more than six months’ notice so we can be best situated to carry on in his absence,” she added.

Ashton began his career with El Dorado County as the chief fiscal officer for the Sheriff’s Office in January 2011. He was director of the Health and Human Services Agency for three years before being appointed CAO in May 2016.

During his time as CAO Ashton shepherded the development and updates to the county’s Strategic Plan and budget policies resulting in record amounts in contingency and reserves to address infrastructure challenges and the fiscal uncertainties facing the county, while also providing a more competitive compensation structure for county employees.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence provided by each of the board members I’ve had the privilege to work for, as well as the support and leadership provided by all department heads and staff in the CAO’s office. This job has been the most challenging and rewarding of my professional career given its complexities and requirements and I haven’t made the decision to leave lightly,” Ashton said.

“I recognize there is still a lot of work to be done and am fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition as the board selects its next CAO,” Ashton continued. “But my wife and I have raised our children and launched them into adulthood and are excited to begin our next chapter and see what opportunities await us.”