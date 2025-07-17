El Dorado County CAO stepping down

El Dorado County Chief Administrative Officer Tiffany Schmid announced in a July 15 email that she plans leave the county, where she has worked for the last 11 years. Her last day will be Aug. 15.

“I have recommended that Sue Hennike be placed into an acting role on Aug. 16 and until my replacement is selected,” Schmid’s email notes. “The (Board of Supervisors) will consider that recommendation at a board meeting in the near future.

“I thank you for all you do and for all of your support,” she concluded. “It has been a privilege to work with you!”

Schmid began her career with the county in 2014 as a principal planner for the Community Development Agency before becoming a principal management analyst for the Chief Administrative Office in 2016. She would go on to serve as the director of the Planning and Building Department in 2018 before returning to the Chief Administrative Office. She was named an assistance CAO in November 2021. Supervisors appointed Schmid as CAO in June 2023. She filled the role as interim CAO the three months prior, following the departure of CAO Don Ashton.